GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Symphony continues its search for a new conductor this season, with six guest conductors auditioning over the next seven months for the permanent position.

Ryan Tani, currently assistant conductor of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, is among the candidates vying for the role. The Salt Lake City native brings extensive experience as a violinist, singer and conductor who has led the Colorado Symphony and Bozeman Symphony, and previously taught music appreciation at Montana State University.

Tim McGonigal reports - watch:

Great Falls Symphony director candidate: Ryan Tani

"Music has the incredible power to bring people together," Tani said.

Tani views himself as a musical facilitator, working collaboratively with orchestras to create memorable audience experiences.

"It's about me sharing something, and the orchestra share something back, and then we find a way to say what the composer intends," Tani said. "And our job is to honor the composer, see what they wanted to say, tell the story that they wanted to tell."

The conductor credits his early music teachers with instilling his passion for the art form, something he hopes to bring to the Great Falls Symphony's youth program if selected for the position.

"I think that when young musicians particularly, are able to have access to mentors, in the community, when they come to a concert and they see people on stage that they maybe take lessons with or they know in the community. I think that that's an incredible thing," Tani said.

Community involvement remains central to Tani's philosophy, extending musical education beyond traditional school settings.

"I think it starts with all of us. You know, I think we all have something to learn. And the more we can, access that and be open to those kinds of experiences, in music or otherwise. I think the stronger our community is," Tani said.

Watch the extended interview with Tani:

Extended Interview: Ryan Tani

This week, Tani is familiarizing himself with Great Falls while rehearsing with the orchestra for Saturday's "Star Crossed Lovers" performance. The program features music from Romeo and Juliet, West Side Story and a violin concerto with Ilana Setapen.

"I think all of these pieces are so visual that you can't help but create ideas in your mind of what this music means to you, and all the more fun if it's a different idea than the person sitting next to you," Tani said.

The Great Falls Symphony performance of "Star Crossed Lovers" under Tani's direction takes place Saturday, October 5th at 7 p.m. in the newly renovated Mansfield Theater. Tani will give a pre-concert talk at 6:30 p.m. in the theater.