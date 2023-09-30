Great Falls Symphony ready for new season

In the video above, reporter Brianna Juneau talks with Grant Harville, director of the Great Falls symphony, about the kick-off of the symphony's news season, which starts with a chamber series concert at the Newberry on Friday (9/29) and the first big concert next Saturday (10/7). The first concert is "Gametrax", featuring video game music. For more information, click here to visit the website.
