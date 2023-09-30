Watch Now
Great Falls Symphony ready for new season

Grant Harville
Posted at 6:08 PM, Sep 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-29 20:28:34-04

In the video above, reporter Brianna Juneau talks with Grant Harville, director of the Great Falls symphony, about the kick-off of the symphony's news season, which starts with a chamber series concert at the Newberry on Friday (9/29) and the first big concert next Saturday (10/7). The first concert is "Gametrax", featuring video game music. For more information, click here to visit the website.

