Great Falls teen Alaya Youngrunningcrane reported missing

The Great Falls Police Department is asking for help finding 13 year old Alaya Youngrunningcrane.

The GFPD said on Tuesday, March 28, that Alaya indicated that she may run away from home.

She was last seen at her residence in the 700 block of 8th Avenue North early Tuesday at about 3:30 a.m., and at approximately 5:30 a.m. a parent found that she was gone.

The GFPD said: "Officer Brown has exhausted all leads as to where Alaya may be and he is asking for your help. If you see Alaya, or know where she is, please keep an eye on her and call 911 immediately."

ALAYA YOUNGRUNNINGCRANE

- Native American female

- 13 years old

- 4’9” tall with very thin build

- Brown should length hair and brown eyes

- Wearing a red Pendleton jacket, black/white/pink Nike low top shoes, unknown pants

- Carrying a red Jordan school bag

- 8th grader at East Middle School

