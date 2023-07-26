Great Falls teen is going to Europe for a prestigious music tour

Great Falls teen Kaleb Pollington is going to Europe for a prestigious music tour. Kaleb, 13 years old, has been playing the bassoon for about three years and hopes to keep playing for many years to come.

“I started playing in sixth grade, and I’ve been playing it through [all of middle school] and I'm going to hopefully just continue playing it,” said Kaleb.

Since picking up the bassoon to follow in his mother’s footsteps, Kaleb has loved the instrument and has a passion for music.

One of Kaleb’s favorite things about playing the bassoon is how unique the instrument is to him; he said he “always wanted to make music and that’s how I got started in band. I started out playing the clarinet and I found out my mom and my grandpa played the bassoon and it’s just a unique instrument that I wanted to play.”

This is a very prestigious band tour and Kaleb’s mother, Jennifer Pollington, is filled with excitement for her son getting this amazing opportunity.

“I think it's a fabulous opportunity because there's not a lot of people that get to experience something like that so, we're going to make it happen and he gets to travel,” said Pollington.

Kaleb, along with the other students will be traveling for 18 days, visiting 8 different countries, and playing at 7 different concerts. They will get to explore the countries and become “international performers.”

Jennifer started playing the bassoon because her father did, and now the tradition is continuing with Kaleb.

“I thought it was fabulous that he even wanted to try it because it's not an easy instrument to play and I thought it was even more fabulous that his sixth-grade band teacher said, yeah, we'll get you an instrument and you can learn how to play it in sixth grade,” said Pollington.

You can learn more about the Northern Musicians Abroad tour to Europe by clicking here.



