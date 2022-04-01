Great Falls teen honored as 'woman of tomorrow' by YWCA

GREAT FALLS — Every year the YWCA of Great Falls recognizes six women in the community who have gone above and beyond to support, empower, and inspire women.

Among those awards is the “woman of tomorrow “ - and this year‘s recipient is Macie Vinaras, a senior at Great Falls High School.

Vinaras has been a part of the school's automotive and welding program since sophomore year. She hopes to inspire more women to get involved with trades.

Three letters were sent to the YWCA nominating Vinaras.

Becky Nelson of GFPS wrote in her letter: “"One day this classy girl is wearing steel toed boots, checking the oil, rotating tires and changing spark plugs in her Automotive Class at Great Falls High School and PGEC, while the next day she is standing on stage as President of Montana SKILLSUSA leading a group of student peers in making policies, encouraging workforce development and collaborating with schools to work together to empower girls to pursue their passion in their career path. She is a leader, a polished public speaker and a true example of empowering young girls in a male dominated field.

A letter written by "Griz Biz" teacher Pat Volkmar says: “In our program one of the objects we drive home with our students is to leave their mark through community service. When Macie was in Ram Enterprises at East Middle School she and her mentor Mrs. Volkmar decided to tackle with the other students a bathroom that had been vandalized, neglected and deteriorated from use and age. Taking the lead Macie organized the other students' schedules as well as shopped with Mrs. Volkmar for the supplies to bring a new look to the bathroom. Wanting a better representation of her own school to be left behind she stuck it out even when other students could not and through the process learned many leadership skills.”

“Never in one million years would I have ever expected to touch this many people or make this big of an impact,” said Vinaras.



