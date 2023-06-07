Great Falls teen raising money to take prestigious music trip to Europe

GREAT FALLS — Fourteen-year old Scotlen Brown of Great Falls loves to play the bassoon.

"I have been playing the bassoon for almost four years now," said Brown. "About half of (my) eighth grade year is when I actually started doing stuff and learned the full chromatic scale and stuff. That's when I realized this is my instrument."

Scotlen was recently nominated by his high school band director to participate in a trip to Europe in 2024 with Northern Musicians Abroad, which takes high school musicians from North Dakota and Montana to perform internationally.

A few of his fellow bandmates were also nominated.

"We're going to London, we're going to see the big bridge. We're going to go to Paris and go to the Eiffel Tower. we're going to the Matterhorn in Munich. We're going to a whole bunch of places and playing concerts there," Brown explained.

To go, he needs to raise $8,000, so he set up a GoFundMe account that has already raised more than $2,000; click here if you would like to donate.

"I'm really excited because I really do want to go," Brown said.

Scotlen's father Joshua said Scotlen has received a lot of support so far.

"We are so grateful for our family, our friends, the strangers. We can't tell you how grateful we are and it's been exciting to see," Joshua said. "Watching my son just grow his passion of music is absolutely amazing."



