Great Falls teen reported missing (May 4, 2023)

The Great Falls Police Department is asking for help finding missing/runaway teen Heavenly Erickson.

The GFPD said in a news release that Erickson is a runaway, and although School Resource Officer Clint Houston does not believe she is in immediate danger, he is concerned about Erickson's ongoing welfare and safety.

According to the GFPD, Erickson ran away March 9, 2023 and was last seen April 20, 2023, when Houston was able to converse with her via video chat.

Erickson is rumored to have traveled to Browning and Billings since running away, but she is believed to be in Great Falls at this time. She has told people she has plans to leave the state soon.

With unstable housing or adult supervision, Houston is concerned Erickson may be victimized in the near future.



15 years old

Native American Female

5’6” Tall – 135 Lbs

Dark brown or black hair

Green eyes with heavy false lashes

If you know Erickson’s whereabouts, please call 911. If you have any other information about where she may be please call SRO Houston at 406-268-6324.

At this point, Erickson's disappearance does not meet the criteria needed to issue a Missing/Endangered Person Advisory or an AMBER Alert - click here for details.



