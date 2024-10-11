Great Falls Transit: a lifeline for thousands, possible changes ahead

Each month, Great Falls Transit (GFT) transports thousands of residents across the city, with ridership numbers steadily rising.

Great Falls Transit: lifeline for thousands, with potential changes ahead

In June alone, GFT provided approximately 28,500 rides, and daily usage can vary from 1,000 to nearly 2,000 passengers, according to Shawn Mahoney, GFT's Operations Manager, and Marcus Collins, Senior Dispatcher.

As the city's population grows and fuel costs rise, more residents are turning to public transit, leading GFT to consider enhancements.

Mahoney noted that ridership is nearing pre-COVID levels, and a new transit development plan is underway to meet the increasing demand.

Public input is being solicited through a consulting firm, which will help the city make budget-conscious decisions on how to improve services.

Potential changes could include the addition of Sunday service, the expansion or alteration of routes, and even the introduction of evening services.



However, Mahoney also clarified a common misconception: while GFT provides the bus service, bus benches and shelters are not managed by the transit system. These are typically installed by private advertisers or landowners.

GFT operates a Flag Stop System, where buses can be hailed from any corner along a route, ensuring convenience for riders.

While fares and local taxes provide some funding, the majority of GFT's budget comes from federal sources.

Collins emphasized the significant role GFT plays in the lives of many residents, from senior citizens needing transportation to medical appointments to parents and children looking for reliable travel options.

“I truly believe Great Falls Transit is the best-kept secret in our city,” he said, highlighting the essential service GFT provides for those with various needs.

As the city of Great Falls continues to grow, GFT remains committed to serving the community by providing accessible and reliable transportation options.

Proposed changes aim to accommodate the evolving needs of the city’s residents, further solidifying GFT's role as a crucial part of the local infrastructure.

Click here to visit the Great Falls Transit website; click here to send questions, comments, and suggestions to Great Falls Transit.

