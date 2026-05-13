GREAT FALLS — The Pentagon’s recent release of files on "unidentified aerial phenomenon" - also known as UFOs - is shining a new spotlight on Great Falls’ own roots in UFO history—from the famous Mariana Event to unusual local legends.

Here in Great Falls, UFO stories have become part of the community’s lore.

Quentin Shores reports - watch the video here:

Great Falls’ UFO legacy in focus amid Pentagon document release

“About everybody in Great Falls has a UFO story where they know somebody who has a UFO story,” says Ashleigh McCann, Collections Curator at the History Museum.

Perhaps the most famous is the Mariana Event. In 1950, Nick Mariana, manager of the Great Falls Electrics baseball team, captured video of two unexplained objects moving across the sky.

The so-called Mariana film quickly became the talk of the town and remains one of the earliest UFO sightings ever caught on camera.

“And then you have like the Mariana film, Nick Mariana, the Electrics baseball manager, who happens to have a video camera and pulls it out and makes a video, and then that becomes a huge sensation,” McCann adds.

Yet, even among UFO enthusiasts, the footage is debated.

“If you ever go and watch the Mariana film, to any of us, you're like - jet aircraft, but in 1950, no one knows that,” explains Troy Hallsell, historian for the 341st Missile Wing at Malmstrom Air Force Base.

The fascination with the unknown only grew during the Cold War era. Rumors, paranoia, and reports of UFOs mixed with one of Montana’s strangest mysteries—cattle mutilations.

Ranchers in the 1970s discovered livestock with shocking, precise wounds, missing body parts, and no trace of blood left behind. This fueled even more speculation.

Hallsell describes the atmosphere: “There's a paranoia. So I'm not equating, you know, fear of communists with UFOs, but it's a time period in which Americans are hyper aware, hyper vigilant.”

He adds, “Lots of, reports of sightings of cultlike figures in black robes, you know, roaming the prairies, secretive, low flying black helicopters all over the area, conversely, bright hovering lights in the sky. And then at least in one instance, somebody reported an eight-foot tall, hairy creature.”

Now, with the Pentagon’s new UFO disclosure, the debate continues: are we learning something new, or just seeing old mysteries repackaged?

“These released documents, what does it reinforce that we kind of already know? Does it really reveal something brand new that we hadn't considered? You know, to be determined,” Hallsell says.

The Great Falls History Museum encourages anyone with their own stories—UFO-related or not—to come forward and contribute to preserving our region’s unique past.

“UFO or otherwise, if folks have stories about their experiences in North central Montana, we collect that information,” says McCann.

So if you’ve witnessed something unexplained, you could help write the next chapter of Great Falls history.



(August 15, 2023) Today marks the 73rd anniversary of one of the most famous UFO sightings - and it happened right here in Great Falls.

At 11:30 am on August 15, 1950, Nick Mariana - the general manager for the Great Falls baseball team (at the time named the Selectrics) - was at Legion Park stadium when something unusual caught his eye.

Great Falls Voyagers mark anniversary of 'UFO' sighting

Mariana described seeing two objects with shiny bright metal about 50 yards apart. Both were the same size and were moving at the same rate of speed. He called his secretary out to be another witness before running to his car and grabbing his 16mm film camera. He was able to film a couple seconds of footage before losing sight of the mysterious objects.

The story intrigued the general public for years - not because it was the first UFO sighting, but because it was one of the first to have video evidence.

That October, Mariana turned over the footage to the Air Force to study. Less than a week later Air Force officers said they couldn’t make out any flying saucers from Mariana’s film, and that it was too dark to distinguish any recognizable objects.

Mariana then claimed that there were frames missing from the film when it was returned to him. The Air Force said that a single frame was damaged in transportation, but other than that they returned the tape as they found it.

Whether Mariana saw UFOs or not, the sighting became famous for its video evidence.

Several years ago, the Great Falls baseball team used the supposed sighting as inspiration for their new team name - the Voyagers - and their mascot - Orbit.

“Now, what you don’t know in the footage is there may or may not have been an alien aircraft that landed here at the stadium,” said Scott Reasoner, president of the Voyagers. “And Orbit had been living at the stadium for quite some time. So, when the Voyagers were rebranding our name in the early 2000s, they were like ‘What do we do, we can’t be the Great Falls White Sox anymore?’ And so they realized a UFO landed here at the ballpark and they went after that.”

Regardless of what you believe Mariana saw, the sighting is still famous and relevant in Great Falls today thanks to the Great Falls Voyagers.