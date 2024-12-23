GREAT FALLS — Starting January 1, 2025, Great Falls residents will see a significant update in the way they register their pets. The city has moved away from its previous paper-based system and introduced an online registration process, making it easier and more accessible for pet owners.

Great Falls updates pet licensing with online system

A Modern Solution for Pet Licensing

The old method of registering pets involved collaboration with veterinarians and the McLean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center. While functional, it was outdated.

“We were finding that [the old system] is a very antiquated system,” explained Laramie Smovir, Operations Manager at the Great Falls Animal Shelter. “It’s a very paper-based system, and it’s not conducive to the 21st century.”



Now, pet owners can register their animals online at any time of day or night, or they can visit the shelter in person.

“With this online registration, you can register your pet at 3:00 in the morning if you so choose,” Smovir said. “Once that registration is complete and that payment is made, then we’re either going to hand you that tag or we’re going to mail it to you.”

Benefits of the New QR Code Tags

The updated registration tags now feature QR codes, providing a quick and efficient way to identify lost pets and reunite them with their owners.

“Registering your pet is not only required within the city of Great Falls, but it’s also a very beneficial opportunity,” Smovir said. “If your pet were to sneak out of the house or get out of the fence, the license here in Great Falls actually has a QR code on it. Anybody with a smartphone can scan that QR code... and give you a call to let you know that they have your animal, including the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter, should the animal show up here.”

What to Do with Older Tags

For those with older licenses, the shelter offers an easy way to upgrade.

“If you look at your animal’s registration and it is not one of the ones with the QR code on it, either you probably have an expired license and need to update that anyway, or maybe you bought a lifetime license,” Smovir explained. “It’s $5 for a new tag with that QR code on it, should you want one.”

The new system also ensures that registrations are updated daily, a vast improvement over the previous monthly updates.

Convenience and Compliance

With the modernized system, Great Falls pet owners have more flexibility to comply with licensing requirements while ensuring their pets’ safety.

The registration process can now be completed in minutes, providing peace of mind and improved chances of reuniting with pets should they ever go missing.

For more information or to register your pet, visit the Great Falls Animal Shelter or their online portal.

