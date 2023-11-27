Great Falls VFW hosts 'Pictures with Santa'

On Sunday, November 26, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1087 opened their doors to families in the community of Great Falls for a Sunday breakfast and pictures with Santa.

The nonprofit organization is open to anyone, whether they have served or not; VFW raises money through their bar, with karaoke and trivia nights, weekly Sunday breakfasts, and other events like this.

Bill McCord, Post Commander for the VFW Post 1087, said their mission is to ensure veterans are recognized for their sacrifices and service.

“We're an organization that works with veterans, trying to better benefits, better equipment, [take] care of veterans, both serving currently or have served,” said McCord.

The community of Great Falls plays a big role in supporting veterans and the military presence in our area.

Sunday’s event was a way for the community to continue their support of the VFW.

“Great Falls is awesome when it comes to the military; very supportive, very helpful, very pro-military,” said McCord.

VFW Post 1087 is also participating in “Wreaths Across America” to celebrate those who have served. Participants can purchase a wreath until November 28th to be placed on veterans’ graves in Highland Cemetery on December 16th at 10am.

