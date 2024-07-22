Great Falls water park and pools closed due to 'unhealthy' air quality

The City of Great Falls announced on Monday, July 22, 2024, that due to poor air quality levels, the Electric City Water Park, Jaycee Pool, and Water Tower pool have been closed for the day.

Air quality was rated as "unhealthy" in Great Falls on Monday due to smoke blowing in from wildfires in other parts of Montana, Idaho, and beyond.

That means some people may experience negative health effects; members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality reports that air quality is listed as "unhealthy for sensitive groups" as of mid-day on Monday in several other Montana towns, including Cut Bank, Choteau, and Missoula.

MT DEQ Air Quality across Montana (Monday, July 22, 2024)

The Great Falls Park & Recreation Department will post update daily on its Facebook page about any closures.

Here are the color-coded classifications of air quality:

