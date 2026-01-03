GREAT FALLS — The first baby of 2026 has officially arrived in Great Falls, ringing in the new year in a pretty big way for one local family.

Madison Collier spoke to the family - watch here:

Great Falls welcomes first baby of 2026

Carter Scheels was born at 8:56 a.m. on January 1st at Benefis Health System. The baby boy measured 21 inches long and weighed 8 pounds, 14 ounces, earning him the title of Great Falls’ first baby of the new year.

His parents, Hannah and Matt Scheels, said the timing came as a bit of a surprise. They originally thought Carter might arrive in December, especially with several other birthdays in the family already falling at the end of the year. Instead, they say he decided to wait and make his own New Year’s Day entrance.

“Unexpected. We weren’t expecting a baby race, but he’s very competitive, so… he won,” Hannah Scheels said.

The family says they’re simply soaking in the moment as they begin the new year with a brand-new addition. Carter will soon meet his older siblings, Sophia and Lewis, who his parents say are already excited to welcome their new baby brother.

Matt Scheels says the arrival marks a big change for the family, but one filled with excitement.

“Just excited that he’s here,” he said.

As 2026 gets underway, Carter’s arrival marks the first new beginning of the year for Great Falls, and a moment his family says they’ll always remember.

