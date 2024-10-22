Great Falls will reinstate parking violation procedures

The City of Great Falls will reinstate its parking violation procedures beginning November 1st, 2024.

A news release explains that the violation process was temporarily suspended starting in 2022 due to a license plate recognition error within Passport, which is the city’s third-party parking vendor’s enforcement software system.

The City of Great Falls has been working with Passport to correct this error, and it has now been resolved.

Since October 1, 2022, when violation letters ceased, there have been $79,680 in unpaid violations.

Anyone with five or more unpaid citations that are more than 30 days old will receive a letter that notifies them of their parking violations.

Once a letter has been received, the vehicle will be eligible for vehicle immobilization (also called "booting").



If a vehicle is booted, the owner must pay all outstanding parking tickets as well as a $150 immobilization fee.

Additionally, if the owner doesn't remove the boot within 48 hours, the vehicle will be towed and impounded, and the owner will be responsible for the associated fees.

Letter notifications will resume on the above mentioned date.

Enforcement of the City’s on-street spaces, surface lots, and garages will support maximum capacity and turnover of the parking supply, and promote the safety and consistency of traffic.

Any parking citations may be paid in the Planning & Community Development Department located in Room 112 at the Civic Center, or online by clicking here.

Click here to learn more about parking in downtown Great Falls.

