Great Falls woman creates 'sub-zero' art display

Sub-zero temperatures settled in across Great Falls and the region on Thursday and will continue for several days. Actual air temperatures of -35° and wind-chill values lower than -55° have been reported.

Most people huddled inside underneath blankets or in front of a fireplace to stay warm.

Holly Jacobs, on the other hand, got creative and went outside to make some "sub-zero" art displays and shared video with KRTV, featuring frozen pants, spaghetti (with fork), and an egg:

'Sub-zero' art display in Great Falls