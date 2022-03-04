Watch
Great Falls woman moves boutique business online

Jenn Fletcher, the owner of Mainstream Movers & The Boutique
Posted at 11:46 AM, Mar 04, 2022
GREAT FALLS — As the pandemic continues, so does the impact on businesses - and that’s causing Jenn Fletcher, the owner of Mainstream Movers & The Boutique in Great Falls, to go online.

On Thursday morning, Fletcher took time to straighten up her shop even though she knew she only had a few days left before she closes the doors at 1900 4th Street NE.

“I was sure hopeful we could survive brick and mortar. I love the atmosphere, the ability to open my doors wide open and sit outside and say hello to people, show people around,” Fletcher said.

Fletcher opened the shop about a year ago to sell items she gets from her moving business.

"We like to find things throughout our moves and re-home them, refurbish them or spruce them up,” Fletcher explained.

Because of limited foot traffic during the pandemic, that boutique part of the business is moving online.

“Probably have a garage-type office,” Fletcher said.

She said she already sells a lot of her stuff online, but that hadn't made the transition to an online business easy.

"Certainly not easy, no, and not nearly as much fun as face-to-face interactions with people in our community,” said Fletcher. "Sitting at a computer's a lot different than being able to walk around and straighten up a store."

She hadn't completely given up on a brick and mortar business though, saying it may be more feasible in the future when the economy is more stable.

Fletcher hoped to have a website up soon; until then, you can find her business on Facebook.

1900 4th Street NE (suite 4)

