Great Falls woman offers free 'yoga in the park' lessons

Sage Guinn has been living in Great Falls for less than a year, but is doing everything in her power to bring yoga to everyone.

"The most important class that I teach is my Sunday one, because it's where I started and I love Great Falls. Like, people are so wonderful. People are so nice here. They're so open. They're so beautiful that it's the only way I know how to give back,” Guinn explained.

Every Sunday, Guinn hosts a “yoga in the park” event at Gibson Park. The event is open and free to the public and goes from 10am to 11am.

Guinn first started teaching yoga in the park for her friends. Once she realized there was a greater need for accessibility she opened it up to the public.

“Yoga is kind of new to Great Falls. A lot of people have done it, but it it hasn't always been available to everybody. Some people get super nervous just coming into a studio. So I think people are a little hesitant to try it for the first time. My goal always is to make my classes accessible for all levels and also make it available to everybody,” she said.

In order to increase that accessibility, Guinn teaches 15 classes per week between five gyms in town.

Guinn told MTN News her yogis are like family and her yogis feel the same.

Alison Harris, a college student, said, "I love it because Sage has created this, like, really fun, welcoming environment. So I walk in every day and everyone's like, 'Hi, hi, how are you doing? What's up?' And then we like, get going. And she just like jokes and laughs the whole time. So I always look forward to coming for the people mainly.”

Teresa Ormseth, another yogi, said, "Sage is just amazing. She she manages to sort of ignite a fire within each of her people that she teaches just to get passionate and excited about yoga. And she keeps it very community minded and fun. You feel like you're going to a yoga class with friends.”

If you would like to take a class with Sage you can come to Gibson Park this Sunday or click here to check out her website.

