Great Falls woman reflects on research trip to Pakistan

GREAT FALLS — The word sonder refers to the knowledge that everyone around us leads a complex and vibrant life. For Leigh Larson of Great Falls, that word took on new meaning after spending two months in Pakistan working on humanitarian projects.

Great Falls woman returns from research trip to Pakistan

"An American Christian organization sent me over to their partner in Pakistan for two months, and I was hosted by this Pakistani organization," Larson told me.

During her visit, Larson focused on three major projects: supporting women who were refugees of the Taliban, promoting girls' education, and addressing climate-related concerns in the Himalayas.

She claims that political divides in the country typically exacerbate disparities.

"Political division is hurting girls' access to education. It's hurting women's rights," she stated.

Larson's experiences will be the subject of a free presentation at the Great Falls Public Library on Thursday, September 18, at 6:30 p.m.

The library routinely conducts community conversations to allow residents to share their stories, vacation experiences, and tales.

"We're really excited to have Leigh here," said Sarah Cawley, the library's Community Engagement Coordinator. "This is part of what the library does. We bring in folks to talk about their experiences and the things that they do research on."

The seminar is one of several events that the library hosts throughout the year. Among the most popular is the Armchair Traveler series, in which speakers share their perspectives from around the world, often through food, culture, and personal experiences.

