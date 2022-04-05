Great Falls WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday

GREAT FALLS — What was supposed to be Fran Lindgren’s 100th birthday celebration meal at the Montana Club in Great Falls soon turned into something much more than that.

It's not every day you meet a World War 2 veteran - but the Eagles Manor celebrated one on Tuesday afternoon.

Lindgren served in the Women's Army Corps and got out after the war ended. She was supposed to receive the American Service Medal and the World War II Victory Medal in 1945.

All these years later, she was surprised on none other than her 100th birthday with those medals, surrounded by friends and family.

“I don’t know if I can put a word to it. It brings tears to your eyes. I was overcome. It was just amazing. The work they have done, it’s just amazing,” Lindgren said.

She said she was blown away and it made for a birthday she won’t forget.

She added that a lot has changed in her lifetime but her advice she lives by has stayed the same: “Be kind. Be kind to each other. There’s too trouble in the world. Be kind.”



