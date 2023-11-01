Great Falls YWCA awarded $20K grant for Mercy Home

The Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA) in Great Falls recently received a $20,000 grant from the Mary Kay Ash Foundation.

Each year, the Mary Kay Ash Foundation awards 150 shelter grants in the amount of $20,000. This year, one recipient of the grant was the YWCA to put towards their Mercy Home.

Bethany Thompson, shelter coordinator of the Mercy Home, said they are thrilled to have received this grant to further their cause.

“The Mercy Home is a domestic violence shelter, but we also work with women from sexual assault to human trafficking [and] we have children that come in with their moms,” said Thompson. “We try to work with them with housing or other needs they might have when they come in and we have free counseling services here, just to help them get back on their feet.”

One of the many traditions the YWCA has is their Empty Bowls event. This Saturday, November 4th, is the YWCA’s annual Empty Bowls event. All proceeds from the event go toward supporting the Mercy Home and their cause.

“Each year, potters from around our region craft and donate hundreds of unique handcrafted bowls,” said Victoria Doe, chief operating officer. “When you come to our event, you're able to purchase one, or more, of these bowls and enjoy a cup of soup and live music and fellowship with other community members and partners.”

The Empty Bowls event will be from 11am until 2pm at the University of Providence Event Center. For more information, visit the YWCA website here.

