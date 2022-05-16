Great Falls YWCA raises money for plumbing repairs

GREAT FALLS — A three-year effort by the YWCA in Great Falls to raise money for plumbing repairs at the YWCA building is now complete.

Pictures posted to the YWCA’s Facebook page show volunteers loading the thousands of pairs of shoes from the YWCA into a truck.

The shoes will be given to an organization called Funds2Orgs which in turn ships them to micro-entrepreneurs around the world.

The entrepreneurs sell the shoes money with a little bit of the money going back to the organization that collected the shoes.

"I'm assuming that we'll get about $8,000,” said Sandy Filipowicz, director of the Great Falls YWCA. "I just want to thank the community for donating so many shoes.”

Once the Y has the money and the plumbing work can be done, Filipowicz said, work should only take a bout pair work can be done.



TRENDING ARTICLES

