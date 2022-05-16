Watch
NewsGreat Falls News

Actions

Great Falls YWCA raises money for plumbing repairs

YWCA of Great Falls
MTN
YWCA of Great Falls
YWCA of Great Falls
Great Falls YWCA director Sandi Filipowicz
YWCA in Great Falls
Great Falls YWCA is raising money through shoe donations
Posted at 5:14 PM, May 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-16 19:16:27-04

GREAT FALLS — A three-year effort by the YWCA in Great Falls to raise money for plumbing repairs at the YWCA building is now complete.

Pictures posted to the YWCA’s Facebook page show volunteers loading the thousands of pairs of shoes from the YWCA into a truck.

The shoes will be given to an organization called Funds2Orgs which in turn ships them to micro-entrepreneurs around the world.

The entrepreneurs sell the shoes money with a little bit of the money going back to the organization that collected the shoes.

"I'm assuming that we'll get about $8,000,” said Sandy Filipowicz, director of the Great Falls YWCA. "I just want to thank the community for donating so many shoes.”

Once the Y has the money and the plumbing work can be done, Filipowicz said, work should only take a bout pair work can be done.

TRENDING ARTICLES

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Golf over 800 holes for $119