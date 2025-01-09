Greater Good Health offers free classes for senior citizens

A primary healthcare clinic designed for senior citizens Falls called Greater Good Health opened for business about a year ago in Great Falls; it is at 405 Third Street NW, Suite 102.

At the time of the opening, CEO Sylvia Hastanan explained, “We help older patients who are struggling, maybe with lots of chronic conditions, balancing medications, lifestyle concerns. We are thoughtful of that. The experience of walking into a clinic can be daunting.”

Greater Good Health offers many free classes and events, and provided this list of upcoming events for January:



1/13/25 11:00 am - 12:00 pm Ener Chi (Tai Chi for seniors)

1/15/25 11:00 am - 12:00 pm Silver Sneakers Circuit Exercise Class

1/16/25 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm January Birthdays Celebration

1/20/25 11:00 am - 12:00 pm Ener Chi (Tai Chi for seniors)

1/20/25 1:30 pm - 3:30 pm Craft Class: Waterless Snow Globes

1/21/25 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm Decoding Medicare Presentation

1/22/25 11:00 am - 12:00 pm Silver Sneakers Circuit Exercise Class

1/27/25 11:00 am - 12:00 pm Ener Chi (Tai Chi for seniors)

1/29/25 11:00 am - 12:00 pm Silver Sneakers Circuit Exercise Class

To reserve a spot or for more information, call Amee at 406-207-4845, or click here to visit the website.