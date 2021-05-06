Ground broken for a new apartment complex in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Ground has been broken for a new apartment complex in Great Falls. Heavy equipment began "turning dirt" this week in the large field on the southwest side of the intersection of Division Road and Smelter Avenue NW.

A new 216-unit apartment complex is being built on lot; it will include studio apartments and one- and two-bedroom units, according planning documents.

The plans say the complex will feature nine 24-unit buildings, a clubhouse and fitness center, and a pool.

The project is along the south side of Smelter Avenue NW and the west side of Division Road. It is positioned between Riverview Elementary School (to the west), the Voyageur apartment building (to the south), and the Montana Department of Transportation (to the east).

The project was first announced in 2016; we do not know the reason for the delay in breaking ground.

At this point, there is no word on the estimated completion date for the project.