Groundbreaking for Aurora Apartments in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, for the Aurora Apartments, which will be used to house students from Touro College Montana , its neighboring medical school.

The project is a collaboration between Farran Realty Partners and Benefis Health System.

The apartments will be located at the corner of 18th Avenue South and 28th Street South, across the street Central Catholic High School.

Pat Corrick, managing director for Farran Realty Partners, said, "We're here for the groundbreaking to celebrate the 216-unit apartment project. It's going in adjacent to the new nursing school and Touro Medical School. The ceremony is really a time for investors and other people in the community to celebrate the genesis of the apartments. The groundbreaking is really an opportunity for investors and stakeholders in the project to be acknowledged."

Rendering of Aurora Apartments in Great Falls

He continued, "The idea behind it is to service medical and nursing students. That's kind of the primary purpose of the apartments."

The apartments will consist of six buildings, with the possibility of adding tow more, with 36 units per building.

Mike Tracy, project superintendent for Petera Incorporated, said, "Everything is going pretty smooth, getting it up off the ground rather quickly."

Touro said in July 2021 that it plans to accept 125 students each year and to educate them with affiliates in Montana as well as sending some students out of state for their clerkships and rotations, according to Dr. Alan Kadish, president of the Touro College and University System.

Kadish said classes could start in less than three years: "We're hoping to begin building in the next few weeks as soon as the permitting process is done and we're hoping to open in July of 2023."



