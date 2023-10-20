Groundbreaking for Baatz apartment building

GREAT FALLS — NeighborWorks Great Falls hosted an official groundbreaking ceremony at the Baatz Block Apartments in downtown Great Falls on Thursday, October 19, 2023.

The building is designed to be permanent supportive housing with 25 apartments and wrap-around services for people transitioning out of homelessness.

The property at 400 Second Street South, built in 1913, will undergo a restoration to return the façade and much of the interior to its original appearance.

Construction to renovate the block will begin this month and be completed at the end of 2024. The apartments will be operational by early 2025.



From the NeighborWorks website:

The building will contain 25 apartments targeted towards individuals who have previously experienced homelessness. Residents of the apartments will pay rent, have a lease and have one on one support from a case manager to help build independent living and tenancy skills as well as be connected to community based physical and mental healthcare services. The first floor of the building will house both case management professionals as well as the community-based service providers.

"Permanent supportive housing is not just a roof over someone's head,” said Sherrie Arey, the director of NeighborWorks Great Falls. “It's a foundation upon which lives can be rebuilt, hope can be restored, and chronic homelessness can be conquered. It's a testament to our community’s commitment to compassion and humanity, recognizing that every individual, regardless of their past, deserves the opportunity for stability and a chance to thrive."

Low-income housing tax credits from the Montana Board of Housing, as well as funding from the City of Great Falls and Cascade County, make this project possible. Funding includes historic tax credits, HOME funds, ARPA funds, HTF funds, and HOME ARP funds. The Baatz Block is the first permanent supportive housing model in Great Falls, and only the second in Montana using tax credits.



