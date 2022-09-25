Gun & Antique Show underway in Great Falls

The annual Gun & Antique Show is back in Great Falls, with vendors from across the state getting the chance to show the public what they have to offer.

Lines were filled with never-ending booths, featuring some old-school items, as well as some modern everyday items.

James Mitchell of Mitchell Supply has been one of the vendors of the event for almost 30 years. He discussed a few items he will be showing.

Mitchell said, "We've got handguns, we've got fun guns, .22 rifles, shotguns, hunting shotguns, home defense shotguns, a variety of things. We have more tactical weapons, we have a lot of used optics, so we can have more people to look at them."

Mitchell said the gun show that was held last spring was overwhelming in terms of attendance, he says he's hoping for this show to be somewhat active.

"Everyone's different," Mitchell said. "I'd imagine it would be a pretty big crowd coming through, but with the economy, I don't know how much money they have."

While the show features some returning vendors, there are also some newcomers as well.

Daniel Surmi of Praetorian Guard is one of those people.

Surmi stated, "We have good products from surrounding body armors to carriers. There's a good community out here, and I heard it's a good show, so I decided I'd come here out west and try it out."

There is something for all ages at the event. Other things to see include toys, art, coin collectibles, quilts, and vintage-style clothing.

The event will continue on Sunday, September 24, from 9am-3pm.

Admission is $10 for ages 16 and up; children 15 and under are $1. Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

