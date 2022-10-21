Halloween-themed events in Great Falls

Here is a roundup of some Halloween and/or Autumn-themed events coming up in Great Falls on Saturday, October 29, 2022.

Halloween Matinee by the Great Falls Symphony; Mansfield Theatre in the Great Falls Civic Center, 11 a.m. Guaranteed to be fun for the entire family, we encourage you to dress in costume. Hear the spookiest music ever! The Halloween Family Matinee is both educational and exciting, and is appropriate for all ages. The concert is approximately one-hour long with no intermission. Free candy will be available for trick-or-treaters after the concert. ( link )

Halloween Party for kids and teens 3 to 18 and their families at the Great Falls Public Library from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Celebrate the season with crafts, games, and spooky stories! This event is free. Make your own costume with the supplies we provide. Brave kids 8 and up are invited to listen to Spooky Storytelling from Alvin Schwartz’s classic Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark series in the Small Meeting Room (basement). Craft projects are suitable for kids over 3 with the help of an adult caregiver. ( link )

Kid's Funtastic Fall Fest at 2 p.m. at Harvest Springs Community Church at 1001 36th Avenue NE. Join us for this free event geared for all ages, Come as you are or in your fall costume. There will be games, giant bounce houses, activities, food and more! ( link )

Downtown Safe Trick-or-Treat from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Look for the flier in participating business windows along Central Avenue, 1st Avenue North, and 1st Avenue South. ( link )

Fright Fest sponsored by The Sober Life at 3220 11th Avenue South from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. FREE food and games! Costume contest for boys, girls, adults, couples and families. If you would like to bring a potluck item, side dish or dessert please contact Jacque Kost at jacquek@rehabrocky.com. ( link )

Ghouls & Goblins Fall Craft Show at the Great Falls Civic Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Family friendly Halloween Fall Craft Show sponsored by the Great Falls Farmers Market. Enjoy Trick or Treating, Live Radio Broadcasts, Free Kids Activities, Costume Contest and more! ( link )

Have a Halloween-themed event coming up that is open to the public? Let us know at krtvnews@krtv.com - we will update this article!



