Watch Now
NewsGreat Falls News

Actions

Hazardous household waste collection event in Great Falls (2024)

Household Hazardous Waste
City of Great Falls
Household Hazardous Waste
Posted
and last updated

On Saturday, September 14, 2024, the City of Great Falls Public Works Environmental Division, working with Veolia North America, will host a Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event.

It will be just south of the Great Falls Police Department at 112 First Street South, and run from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Residents can bring in everything from antifreeze, gasoline, lighter fluid, paint thinner, road flares, shellac, fertilizer, furniture polish, insect spray, cleaners, disinfectants, hair remover, nail polish, and more.

They will not accept latex based paint products.

The goal of the event is to ensure the safe and compliant management and disposal of household hazardous waste, and waste from commercial businesses will not be accepted.

If you have questions about disposal of latex based paint products, please call Public Works Environmental at 406-727-8390.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App