HBO comedian brings humor to Great Falls for a cause

A recovering addict turned stand-up comedian is bringing his brand of humor to Great Falls Friday to support a non-profit agency.

Mark Lundholm, a California-based comedian who has been featured on HBO, will perform in the Electric City to help raise money for Cub Haven Counseling.

The proposed non-profit aims to provide inpatient treatment services for adolescents between the ages of 13 to 18.

Lundholm's program, titled "Faith, Felonies and Ferociously Funny," brings a lighter, laughter-filled approach to the serious topic of addiction recovery.

"Mark really wants to be able to bring that side of it and to have people realize that there's future and there's fun and there's life after, you know, you sober up," said Teresa Mouser, owner of Lone Wolf Counseling and event organizer.

Lundholm's performance is scheduled for Friday, January 23, 2026, from 6:00 to 8:30 p.m. at the Heritage Inn. For more information, call the Heritage Inn at 406-761-1900.

