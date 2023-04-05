Head of Foothills Community Christian School says goodbye

GREAT FALLS — David Culpepper, Head of School for Foothills Community Christian School is saying goodbye after being at the helm since 2016.

Culpepper is deeply rooted in the faith base education the school offers. He is saying goodbye after receiving an offer to work at a start-up University Model, Christian Classical School in the Houston, Texas area. More importantly, he is looking to be closer to his children and his grandchildren.

He values the love and support that children get in the community of Great Falls to see them grow and thrive.

Mr. Culpepper will miss the time he spends visiting with children and their parents, helping them grow in school and their faith.

"The thing that I'm going to miss is the camaraderie with the staff and with the students. I will miss standing out front in -20 degree weather, welcoming the students as they come in. A different kind of miss. But I really do enjoy meeting the students and families as they come in each day. It allows me to see these smiling faces before they get in trouble. So it's been a great joy and it'll be a great memory for me as I move forward."

Culpepper's last day as Head of School will be Wednesday, April 4, 2023, and remain as Head of School until the end of the week.

