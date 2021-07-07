Head Start enrollment event at the Childrens Museum of Montana

GREAT FALLS — Pre-schools are starting to enroll students for the 2021/2022 academic year, including the Head Start program.

Not only can kids aged 0-5 be enrolled, but parents can participate in programs as well to help with family engagement, according to Head Start director Bev Matsko.

They offer services for everyone in the family to help benefit the kids in the long run. “We do a lot of father involvement and male engagement activities to try and engage the whole family in the child’s education,” Matsko said.

Matsko explained that they serve about 500 kids during an average year and hope to add more at an open-enrollment event at the Children’s Museum of Montana on Friday, July 9th. The museum is located at 22 Railroad Square, just behind the Civic Center, in downtown Great Falls.

They also hope to add more adults into their adult programs by having them be at the Museum with their children. Kids will be able to play at the exhibits for free and parents can learn more about the Head Start program and what they have to offer.

Parent Involvement Coordinator Beth Branam sees it as a great opportunity to interact with the community and help spread the word: “The biggest thing I want people to learn is that number one, we’re here, and in the community, and number two, just all that we have to offer."