Head Start enrollment events coming up in Great Falls

There are several enrollment events for Head Start coming up in Great Falls. The Opportunities, Inc. website states: "Head Start is a federally funded comprehensive developmental preschool program for children and families that promotes overall family well-being and school readiness."

AUGUST 15: A Head Start Enrollment Event from 10:30am until noon at the Great Falls Public Library (301 Second Avenue North). Join us for a reading of “Pete the Cat: Rocking in My School Shoes.” Each child will receive a free copy of the book, a sack lunch, and a cool treat! Information for enrolling children 6 weeks to 5 years old for free high-quality childcare and preschool services for the 2023-2024 school year will be available. For more information, call Carrie Galvez at 406-453-5415.

AUGUST 16: Registration for Head Start school year 2023/2024 will be from 4:30pm until 6:30pm outside of the NE entrance to Holiday Village Mall in Great Falls. The event will also feature games for children. If you fill out an application, you will be entered into a drawing for a prize from Scheels. Treats and give-a-ways for everyone that day. For more information, call Dyana Heffernan at 406-315-1348 (ext.67103).

AUGUST 22: A Head Start Open House and Enrollment Event from 3:30pm until 5:30pm at 1220 Third Avenue South in Great Falls. The event is for children ages 6 weeks to 5 years old. You can enroll your child for free high-quality childcare and preschool services! Complete a Head Start application and decorate and enjoy a cupcake from CAKES by CARR! For more information, call Carrie Galvez at 406-453-5415.

AUGUST 23: Come to the Head Start Enrollment Event at Hungry Hippo Cafe (325 1st Avenue North). Opportunities, Inc. Head Start and Honey Hippo are partnering to offer you free child play if you simply fill out a Head Start application for your child from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Please bring a copy of your child's birth record, a COPY of your child's current immunizations and your last three pay stubs. If you are a SNAP or TANF family, the income piece is waived and we would need you to bring verification of your participation in either of those programs. We also waive income for children in foster care and families experiencing homelessness (verification needed). For more information, call 406-453-5415.

For more information about Head Start in Great Falls, call Opportunities, Inc. at 406-453-5415, or click here to visit the website.

