'Healthcare navigator' will field questions at Great Falls library

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Public Library will have a "healthcare navigator" join them on several Fridays in the coming months to talk about navigating the healthcare system, managing health insurance, and signing up for programs.

“Here at the library, we try to do what we can to provide resources to the public,” explained Susie McIntyre, the library director. “That’s why we’re having a speaker come in, to help everyone navigate the health care world because It can be a confusing system.”

The next session will be on Friday, April 8th, in the Game Room on the second floor of the library, and future sessions will be on the second Friday of each month. The service is provided at no cost.

From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., you can have a private conversation with the navigator to hopefully answer all your questions, and lead you down a successful path.

Healthcare navigators are trained to help people who need assistance enrolling in health plans through the Health Insurance Marketplace or, if eligible, Medicaid. They can also help people who are already enrolled in the Marketplace but are having issues managing their care.

“Anybody can just come on in and visit with her and get your questions answered and hopefully she’ll get you connected. If she can’t do it right then, if your questions are more complicated, she can certainly set up future consults with you via phone or email” McIntyre explained.