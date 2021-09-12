Heidelberg Lounge hosts craft class on 9/11

GREAT FALLS — The Heidelberg Lounge hosted a craft class on Saturday to honor the memory of the people that we lost 20 years ago in the 9/11 attacks.

The Lounge partners with Kate Neil and MT Engraved, a laser and engraving company who provides custom designs and classes once a month.

This is the first class they have dedicated to the attacks and Neil said it is a good way to bring the community together.

She added the class sizes depend on what all is going on in town but said this class is a good way to start of the classes for this year and that it means a lot.

“You always remember what you were doing that day and what was going on and it’s good to bring the community together especially in this day and age,” Neil said. “We’re still mourning everyone that we lost and the heroes that helped us that day.”

