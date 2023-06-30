Help wanted at Great Falls Senior Center

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Senior Center serves the community - but needs a little help fulfilling its mission. The center offers a variety of activities for seniors including bingo, bridge, cribbage, exercise, and educational opportunities. It also offers a Super Club on Fridays and operates an independent snack bar for breakfast and lunch. Their Congregate Meal Program offers lunch at noon daily Monday-Thursday.

The organization posted on Facebook recently:

Your Great Falls Senior Center MUST hire one or two people right away. The position revolves around our Center food program. The job includes taking orders, dealing with money, prepping food, cleaning tables and washing dishes. Days are negotiable. Hours for one portion of the job is 7:45am-1:15pm. Without additional employees, our affordable and delicious food program will have to reduce what we are able to do. Pass the word. We are looking for those who want to join our team and serve our community seniors. Come to the Center TODAY and apply.

Bob Meyers, the center manager, said, "Our senior center has existed since 1968, so we're going on 55 years that the senior center has been around. We are the busiest senior center in the state of Montana. We're the only one with a restaurant. So we're very proud of those things about great Falls. We're open for activities almost every day of the year, every day of the week. Something's going on, whether it's pool playing, card playing bingo, playing music, exercise, health programs."

He added, "And then we have our restaurant that has food on top of it. So busy place. Our food is open Monday through Friday. We do full breakfasts from 8 to 11. and lunches from 11 to 1."

As for the job: "They would be working from the counter where I'm standing and waiting on people, taking money, doing orders, besides doing that, they do everything else, not just do the one thing. We have to take care of our silverware and our condiments and our tables and our dishes and and things like that. So it's a busy all around operation, mainly serving the seniors in our community."

So if you are looking for a part time job, come on down and fill out an application. The Great Falls Senior Center is at 1004 Central Avenue; the phone number is 406-454-6995.



