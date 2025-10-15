'High Risk Unit' dispatched to incident in Great Falls

(UPDATE, 11:05 a.m.) The GFPD says the incident is "winding down," and there were no reported injuries.

The shelter-in-place for the schools has been lifted.

Several officers will remain at the scene to continue the investigation.

(1st REPORT, 10:33 a.m.) Officers with the Great Falls Police Department are "working an incident" on the 3400 block of Fourth Avenue South on Wednesday, October 15, 2025.

The GFPD said just before 10:30 a.m. that the Central Montana High Risk Unit, which includes GFPD officers and Cascade County Sheriff's deputies, has been dispatched to the scene.

As a precaution, several schools in the vicinity have implemented shelter-in-place procedures: Lewis & Clark Elementary School, Chief Joseph Elementary School, East Middle school, and the Montana School for the Deaf & Blind.

"Shelter in place" is defined by GFPS as a safety precaution for an external threat that is not an immediate or internal threat.

Details about the incident have not yet been released.

We have a reporter heading to the area and will update you as we get more information.