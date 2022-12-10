Highgate Senior Living features Christmas Crafts

In the lobby at Highgate Senior Living in Great Falls, there's no mistaking what time of year it is. Tables filled with Christmas crafts made by staff, residents, and family members are surrounded by Christmas music and decorations.

Highgate Senior Living Christmas Crafts

"We wanted to showcase our team members and what they do outside of work,” said Dawn Dye, Highgate Senior Living Life Enhancement Specialist.

That was the inspiration for the Holiday Craft Sale. Money from the sale will go to the Alzheimer's Association.

"Within our community, we have an Alzheimer's unit. We work really hard to do holistic care for them,” said Dye. "We’ve been very active within the Alzheimer's community and so we just wanted to raise a little extra money at Christmas."

As for the inspiration behind the individual crafts?

"We give them free rein,” Dye explained.

"Between Thanksgiving and Christmas we have a lot of guests coming through so it's a perfect time to put stuff out that people would buy. We've had a lot of families come back in and be, like, 'I saw something the other day and I'm going to come back and I'm going to get it,’” Dye said.