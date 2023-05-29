Watch Now
Highland Cemetery announces changes to decorating policies

Posted at 8:10 PM, May 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-28 22:13:51-04

Highland Cemetery (website) recently announced some changes to decorating policies.

As of June 15, 2023, all artificial flowers and decorations will need to be removed from the flat marker sections.

Cemetery staff says this will help with the maintenance of the community cemetery grounds.

Real flowers may remain in those sections throughout the season.

Water is currently turned on as needed through the spring and summer months.

For more information, there are brochures available at the Highland Cemetery office at 2010 33rd Avenue South, or you can call 406-454-3731.

