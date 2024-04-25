Hiring Fair and Career Exploration event held in Great Falls

The Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Job Service Great Falls, United Way, and the Great Falls Development Alliance, hosted a hiring fair and career exploration at the Great Falls Civic Center on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

“This is the first time that we've partnered with the United Way, Great Falls Development Alliance and Job Service to do this as a partnership,” said Katherine Archibald, business development director for the chamber. “We really want to collaborate our community together and do this more often, so going forward we're going to do it for years to come, but this is the first time we've done it together.”

The “Hiring Fair and Career Exploration” is for those who may be unemployed, new graduates, already established professionals seeking growth in their career, or those just looking to get some networking experience.



“The plus side of this one is you have so many different entities here, you're going to see a variety of people, and with Great Falls Public Schools, we don't just hire teachers; we're hiring everything from server analysts to data analysts to teachers to paraprofessionals and everything in between,” said Luke Diekhans, HR director for GFPS.

With more than 70 employers in attendance, the event is a great way to get connected with a variety of employers in the area and further explore career opportunities.

“Great Falls Public Schools is a partner with the Chamber, [and] we like to make sure we support our parents just as much as they support us,” said Diekhans. “We're always looking to add to our employees, so this is a great opportunity for us to reach out and find those people that are looking for positions at this time.”

“Workforce development is a huge concern not only in Great Falls and Montana, but internationally, truly, and so anything we can do to help our employers, our job as the chamber is to support our businesses and getting employers in the job to help them suffice to meet the needs of their customer base, we are all for trying to help people do that,” Archibald said.

Right now, there are more than 650 available jobs in Cascade County through Job Service Great Falls.

“We've been incredibly impressed with reception of this event, we have over 70 vendors. I'm hoping it will continue to grow, the buzz has been exceptional about it; we are very excited about all of the variety of businesses that have,” said Archibald.

