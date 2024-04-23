Hiring Fair & Career Exploration event in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — On Wednesday the Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Job Service Great Falls, United Way of Cascade County, and Great Falls Development Alliance for the Hiring Fair and Career Exploration event.

The event will run from 11:00 A.M.-6:00 P.M. at the Mansfield Convention Center in the Great Falls Civic Center (2 Park Drive South).

Admission is free, with more than 70 employers on-site and ready to hire. The event is a great way to connect with employers in the area, explore career opportunities, and network with industry experts. Jobs for all levels of experience and education will be available.



“This is a career exploration. We want you to come and learn about the other jobs that are available in Great Falls and the surrounding area,” said Katherine Archibald, Business Development Director for the Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, “We don't want you to feel limited. It's not just for the unemployed, it's the underemployed. It's those who are looking to advance their career and take it to the next level.”

The Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce invites everyone to stop by when they can during the event.