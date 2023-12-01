Historic Preservation Advisory Commission releases CMR High School ornament

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls-Cascade County Historic Preservation Advisory Commission has released its commemorative Christmas ornament for 2023 - this year's ornament features C. M. Russell High School.

The numbered pewter ornaments, designed by Great Falls artist Sheree Nelson, are available for $15 at the Planning & Community Development Department in the Civic Center, the Great Falls Public Library, The History Museum, Cassiopeia Books, Dragonfly Dry Goods, and CMR High School. Proceeds support the preservation of historic places in Great Falls and Cascade County.

The City said in a news release that CMR High School - named after famed western artist Charles Marion Russell - was built in 1965 in response to growth in the Great Falls school system following WWII.

The building was designed by Page-Werner Architects and features "bold mid-century modern styling." Students chose the Rustlers as their mascot over Pioneers, Mavericks, and Wranglers. The first class welcomed about 1,400 Rustlers.

This year's ornament is the 16th in a series featuring historic places in Great Falls and Cascade County. Previous ornaments have celebrated such iconic historic resources as the 10th Street Bridge, the Ursuline Center, and Great Falls High School.

Ornaments from previous years can also be bought through the Planning & Community Development Office.

