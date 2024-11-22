Historic Preservation Advisory Commission unveils Christmas ornament for 2024

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls-Cascade County Historic Preservation Advisory Commission has released its annual commemorative Christmas ornament for 2024.

This year's ornament features the Great Falls Public Library.

These numbered ornaments, designed by artist Sheree Nelson, are available for $15 at the Planning & Community Development Department in the Civic Center; the Great Falls Public Library; The History Museum; Cassiopeia Books; and Dragonfly Dry Goods.

Proceeds support the preservation of historic places in Great Falls and Cascade County.



Samantha Long, Historic Preservation Officer, said in a news release that the Great Falls Library system was founded in 1890, but by the late 1950s the old Carnegie library was struggling to serve the growing population.

Head librarian Alma Jacobs led the campaign to bond a new library building, which was approved by the voters in 1965. Architects McIver & Hess designed the building in the Mid-Century Modern style, which suited library staff's desire for simplicity and fiscal responsibility.

The building at 301 Second Avenue North was completed in 1967.

The Library ornament is the 17th in a series featuring historic places in Great Falls and Cascade County. Previous ornaments have celebrated such historic resources as the 10th Street Bridge, Fort Shaw, and the Belt Theater.

Previous ornaments can also be bought at the Planning & Community Development Department.

Last year's ornament featured C. M. Russell High School: