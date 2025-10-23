If you're still looking for weekend plans, the Great Falls History Museum invites the community to travel back in time for its upcoming Bootlegger Ball, a 1920s-themed evening including live music, vintage fashion, and local history.

History Museum brings Prohibition era to life with ‘Bootlegger Ball’

The event will be on Saturday, October 25th, at 6 p.m. inside the historic Ozark Club at the History Museum, which has been renovated as part of the museum's attempts to preserve the city's rich jazz and nightlife legacy.

Guests are encouraged to dress in historical clothing, with suits, flapper dresses, and heels all part of the entertainment. The evening will also include live jazz music and photo opportunities with antique automobiles.

According to Ashleigh McCann, the museum's Collections Curator and Media Marketing Coordinator, the event is inspired by the past of Cascade County.

"Bootlegger Ball is inspired by the folks that used to bootleg during Prohibition in Great Falls — taking that bootlegger road, back and forth up between here and Canada to smuggle some liquor when it was not legal," said McCann.

The Bootlegger Ball is part of the museum's annual jazz series, which celebrates the importance of the Ozark Club while also encouraging broader preservation initiatives related to the city's bootlegging past.

Tickets cost $65 for museum members and $85 for non-members and may be purchased online.

According to museum personnel, programs like this assist span generations while also keeping Great Falls' history alive in a participatory and enjoyable manner.

The History Museum is at 422 Second Street South. For more information, call 406-452-3462.

