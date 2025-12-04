Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
History Museum hosts events celebrating Christmas in Great Falls

Ashleigh McCann
Posted
and last updated

The History Museum in Great Falls is hosting two Saturday events in December that will provide a fun and educational way to enjoy the holidays.

On December 13th and 20th, the museum will highlight local Christmas history with a presentation by historian Ken Robison, seasonal performances by the Falls of Women acapella chorus, and a "bring-your-own-camera" Santa picture booth.

History Museum hosts events celebrating Christmas in Great Falls

“During the open house, you can find unique gifts. You can find a wide selection of Montana books, made in Montana products and even some unique vintage items that folks have donated to us to sell. You can also take an extra 15% off sale items,” said Ashleigh McCann, the museum's Collections Curator and Media Marketing Specialist.

The free events take place from 12 to 5 p.m., and every dollar spent supports the museum's mission of preserving and sharing local history.

The History Museum is at 422 Second Street South. For more information, call 406-452-3462.

