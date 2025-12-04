The History Museum in Great Falls is hosting two Saturday events in December that will provide a fun and educational way to enjoy the holidays.

On December 13th and 20th, the museum will highlight local Christmas history with a presentation by historian Ken Robison, seasonal performances by the Falls of Women acapella chorus, and a "bring-your-own-camera" Santa picture booth.

History Museum hosts events celebrating Christmas in Great Falls

“During the open house, you can find unique gifts. You can find a wide selection of Montana books, made in Montana products and even some unique vintage items that folks have donated to us to sell. You can also take an extra 15% off sale items,” said Ashleigh McCann, the museum's Collections Curator and Media Marketing Specialist.

The free events take place from 12 to 5 p.m., and every dollar spent supports the museum's mission of preserving and sharing local history.

The History Museum is at 422 Second Street South. For more information, call 406-452-3462.