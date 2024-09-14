History Museum unveils research center and 'visible vault'

GREAT FALLS — The History Museum’s second floor has gotten a massive makeover.

“I think the public's really going to love this space,” said Kristi Scott, director of the History Museum. “It's something for us all to be proud of.”

It is something that is vital to historic preservation in central Montana.

“Having access to our history and our heritage is something that we all deserve,” Scott said. “I think it's our responsibility in this generation to make sure that generations going forward have the opportunity. A research center like this serves as a beacon for the whole region.”

Saturday marked the official opening of the Owen and Gayle Robinson Research Center. It gives people hands-on access to Montana’s past.



“Objects have a way of filling in gaps in the past,” Scott said. “Especially when paired with photographs and documents.”

Connected to the research center is a visible vault, which displays thousands of artifacts that otherwise would be stuck in storage.

“Visible storage isn't new to museums,” Scott said. “It's an important way to house collections that let visitors interact more with the collections, so they're not just in the dark and on dusty shelves.”

With over 40,000 artifacts, Scott is excited for the opportunities the new Research Center and Vault will provide.

“People will be able to come here and research their family history, their business history, write books, scripts for movies,” Scott said. “Students can be inspired, careers will be built in this building.”

Opening day tours showed members of the public art pieces, architectural drawings, war uniforms, and hundreds of other historic artifacts.

“We have one of the most expansive collections of architectural drawings in the northwest,” Scott said.

Everyone is excited about the new space, including former museum board member Marilyn Moore.

“I think it is absolutely marvelous, you know?” Moore said. “We were just getting a start when I was on the board, several years ago, I had been up to the third floor and it was certainly nothing like this and it's absolutely beautiful. I love the lighting.”

Moore is excited for the potential the new vault holds.

“Just a wonderful addition to the city and the community and for all the area, for that matter,” Moore said.

The History Museum is located at 422 Second Street South Great Falls. It is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 10am to 5pm, every second Saturday of the month from noon until 5pm.

If space is available you do not need an appointment to use the Research Center, but you can reserve ahead by calling (406) 452 3462 or emailing archives@greatfallshistorymuseum.org or collections@greatfallshistorymuseum.org.