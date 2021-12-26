Holiday fun at the Great Falls Ice Plex

GREAT FALLS — There are many traditions associated with Christmas Eve, and one that was offered in Great Falls was free skating at the Great Falls Ice Plex.

With more than 100 people turning out, the Ice Plex considers this one of their largest and most important events of the year and hopes it brings community members together for the holidays.

Chris Mayer, who serves as the ice rink manager, said, "This is so important for the community because we don't have a whole lot to do on Christmas Eve. There's a lot of people that are closed. We want to be open. We want to be open for the community. We got Santa out here skating with the kids. It's a good time."

Chris Mayer, Great Falls Ice Plex

When asked about what makes this event so enjoyable to the community, he explained: "I have to say hands down the thing I love the most is just seeing the smiles on everyone's faces. Being able to get together as a community and just having fun."

The Ice Plex will also offer public skating every Sunday. However, prices and schedules will fluctuate.