Holiday Fun Flower Show in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Dearborn Garden Club, Great Falls Flower Growers, and Rainbow Garden Club are hosting the first flower show in four years.

The tradition used to be every two years, but due to complications with the COVID pandemic, they have only just been able to bring it back to Great Falls.

The show includes all kinds of plants, from flowers to gourds to fruit, with 22 contestants signed up with flower presentations scored by a group of judges.

For the organizer of the show, it is not about winning or losing, but about coming together and seeing how each submission celebrates holidays big and small through the lens of Mother Earth.

“It's the camaraderie, the people jumping in and helping and all the people that are so excited to learn about it,” said Sue O’Leary, chair of the Holiday Fun Flower Show. “And the entries are fantastic. It was so nice to see all this, all these horticulture and designs come in.”

The show takes place November 8th at the Do Bar meeting room at 1800 Third Street NW in Great Falls. Public viewing will be open from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm.

There is no cost to enter or view the flower show. For more information, call Sue at 406-868-2973 or Patty Howse at 406-750-7702.



