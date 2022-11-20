'Holiday Happenings' craft show underway in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — More than 100 vendors and attendees showed up at the Montana ExpoPark in Great Falls on Saturday - vendors showing off their handcrafted items, and attendees finding the perfect gift as we head towards the holidays.

From artwork, clothing, there was something for everyone, and after a high rate of attendance, this year didn't seem to disappoint.

One of the vendors was Kim Winchell, who is also the Mayor of Cut Bank. Aside from serving her community, she also runs her own business, selling her own brand of dog treats, called "Montana Mutt Dog Treats,"

Winchell said, "We wanted to come to the Holiday Happenings because we typically do some other shows that we decided not to. We wanted to stay closer to home. This is a huge show for the area, and they do some amazing advertising, they do commercials. It helps out the vendors.”

The event consisted of vendors who are returning for another year, and those who came out for the first time.

Another first timer, based in Chinook is Mick Heflin, who creates Montana-style art out of metal. While creating metal art was a long-passion of his, he didn't get serious about it, until he retired.

“It's Just something I wanted to do for a long time," he said. "I started it right after I retired, I’ve done some before that, but until I retired, I got into the bigger and better things of it. The more I do it, the more I get into it. I guess like most artists, when you get started it gets better as you go.”

Holiday Happenings will continue on Sunday, November 20th from 10am-3pm at the Montana ExpoPark. Admission is $5; kids under 12 are free.

