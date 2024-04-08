Home & Garden Show wraps up in Great Falls

The 44th annual Great Falls Home and Garden Show is wrapped up on Sunday, but not before the community gets the chance to shop around all things indoor and outdoor.

This year’s show was April 5-7th at the Montana Expo Park. Katie Hanning, executive officer for the Home Builders’ Association, said this year’s show had a great turnout.

“We keep track of our records and every year we do advance in people attending, but the great part about the show is that it gives the consumer an opportunity to talk to the experts, maybe get something fun for the house or the garden, and then get out of the rain and the snow like it was this weekend,” Hanning said. “It's just a great event for the community.”



The Home Builders’ Association advocates for local building professionals, as well as junior high and high school students who may be interested in the industry in the future. Part of the proceeds from the Home and Garden Show is given back to the shop programs at both Great Falls High and C.M. Russell High School.

“We also have some other nonprofits here that we offer spaces to, and they were grateful for extra people to see,” Hanning added.

After more than 40 years of putting on the Home and Garden Show, the Home Builders’ Association is overwhelmed by the amount of continued support from all the vendors, as well as the community who continues to come out to shop.

“We have 300 booths here, [and] some of the vendors buy more, so we have over 200 vendors here this year,” said Hanning. “We also have the nonprofits [and] the ‘Can-Tastic’ program out there, so it's just a great, fun family event.”

Hanning said it’s a one stop shop for people interested in making improvements to their home going into spring, no matter how big or small.

Hanning added, “Spring doesn’t come to Montana until the Great Falls Home and Garden Show.”