Homeless community copes with heat wave; how you can help

As summer temperatures soar - staying cool amidst the heat is a challenge many are facing.

Without the luxury of air conditioning, many seek refuge in public spaces or shaded parks. Others rely on community donations and local shelters to escape the extreme heat.

For a Great Falls couple who found themselves living on the streets, the generosity of the community has been noticed.

April said, “There are good people in this community that set to band together. We see their generosity. Most of us aren't trying to sit here and be out here for a lifetime, you know? A situation kind of like ours, I think there needs to be more resources. I personally think there should be a little bit more.”

Great Falls Rescue Mission director Jim McCormick said that it’s difficult finding assistance to meet demand.

“We've always had the adage - if somebody comes in seeking a glass of water or a bottle of water or something like that, we try and take care of anybody and everybody that comes through the doors. Most of the shelters are full because of the lack of having enough people to accommodate more," he explained.

Local organizations play a critical role in offering a lifeline to those most vulnerable in sweltering conditions.



Community members looking to help can contribute in several ways by donating supplies such as bottled water and food, volunteer time by assisting at centers such as the Great Falls Rescue Mission or the Angel Room, and providing financial support.

April added, “They just need to help the little, small areas with donations and generosity. If they could do a little bit more volunteer work, maybe they'd be able to open one more day at the Angel Room. That could help a lot.”